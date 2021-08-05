

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.07 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $0.13 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.53 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $240 Mln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de