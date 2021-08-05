

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $221 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $214 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25-$1.27



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

