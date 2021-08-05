

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Company (WRK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $251 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $180.0 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $268.5 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $4.81 billion from $4.24 billion last year.



WestRock Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $268.5 Mln. vs. $197.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $4.81 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

