-Earnings: $147 million in Q2 vs. -$369 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.54 in Q2 vs. -$1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $0.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $3.81 billion in Q2 vs. $1.96 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.63 - $3.87 Full year revenue guidance: $16,115 -$16,415 Mln



