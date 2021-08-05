

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC):



-Earnings: $113.39 million in Q2 vs. -$925.15 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.10 in Q2 vs. -$9.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $215.58 million or $2.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.67 per share -Revenue: $712.38 million in Q2 vs. $249.38 million in the same period last year.



