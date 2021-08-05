

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 92714 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the United States on Wednesday, taking the national total to 35,330,902.



From an average of less than 20000 cases reported on July 4, the seven-day average has multiplied by nearly five times to 96036 within a month, according to data analyzed by the New York Times. This is the highest weekly average recorded since February 12, marking a 131 percent increase in two weeks.



490 additional casualties recorded on Wednesday took the national COVID death toll to 614,785, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Florida accounted for the most number of cases reported nationally - 16,935. The state also led in most COVID-related deaths - 140.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 51,661, an 87 percent increase in a fortnight.



As of August 4, 192.6 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



165.33 million people, or 49.8 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated.



80.2 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



A total of 29,787,316 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Meanwhile, a top U.S. military medical doctor has predicted coronavirus longevity. 'COVID-19 and other such coronaviruses likely will stay in the environment and continue to mutate, Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, director of Defense Health Agency, told participants at the Sea-Air-Space Exposition at National Harbor, Maryland, on the topic of the COVID-19 response and post-pandemic national security.



As part of the Biden administration's efforts to encourage vaccinations, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on Wednesday convened a historic gathering of all living, former U.S. Surgeon Generals, including Dr. Antonia Novello, Dr. Joycelyn Elders, Dr. David Satcher, Dr. Richard Carmona, Dr. Regina Benjamin, and Dr. Jerome Adams.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de