

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $424 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $2.24 billion, or $7.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.74 billion from $2.53 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $504 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q2): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.41- $ 8.01



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

