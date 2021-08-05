

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Duke Energy Corp (DUK):



-Earnings: $751 million in Q2 vs. -$817 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.96 in Q2 vs. -$1.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $898 million or $1.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.09 per share -Revenue: $5.76 billion in Q2 vs. $5.42 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.30



