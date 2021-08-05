

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $4.40 per share. This compares with $0.31 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 133.9% to $5.24 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.08 Bln. vs. $0.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.40 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $5.24 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NRG ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de