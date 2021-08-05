

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $129M, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $3.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $2.23 billion from $2.03 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $123 Mln. vs. -$20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.05 vs. -$0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q2): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.



