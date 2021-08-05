

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) on Thursday reported net income of $99 million or $0.45 per share in the second quarter compared with net loss of $95 million or $0.44 per share in the comparable quarter a year ago, on more than 100% sales growth.



Excluding items, earnings were $0.71 per share, that beat the average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter increased 117.3% to $1.067 billion from $491 million last year, helped by significant sales growth in both Consumables and Technologies & Equipment segments. The consensus estimate was for $1.01 billion.



Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook and expects adjusted EPS to be at the upper end of the $2.75 to $2.90 range. Revenue is expected between $4.1 billion and $4.3 million.



Analysts see earnings of $2.87 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DENTSPLY SIRONA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de