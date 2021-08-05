

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, technology company Aptiv PLC (APTV) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.63 to $3.87 per share on net sales between $16.115 billion and $16.415 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $3.35 to $3.85 per share on net sales between $15.125 billion and $15.725 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.74 per share on revenues of $15.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APTIV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de