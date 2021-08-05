

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $107.11 million, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $78.91 million, or $3.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121.78 million or $4.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $990.43 million from $825.25 million last year.



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $121.78 Mln. vs. $123.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.10 vs. $4.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.34 -Revenue (Q2): $990.43 Mln vs. $825.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 Bln



