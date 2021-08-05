

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) projected earnings for the third quarter in a range of $3.24 to $3.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.42 to $3.58 per share on total sales between $8.175 billion and $8.775 billion, with global components sales between $6.375 billion and $6.675 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.80 billion and $2.10 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.02 per share on sales of $8.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARROW ELECTRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de