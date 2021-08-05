

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck AG and U.S.-based engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced a global strategic partnership for medium-duty engines.



Cummins noted that it will set up an engine production facility on the site of the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim, Germany plant for local production of medium-duty engines that meet the Euro VII emissions standard for Daimler Trucks and Buses. Production is expected to start in the second half of the decade.



Cummins Inc. will supply medium-duty engines for Daimler Trucks & Buses vehicles worldwide in the future.



