

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $215.69 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $193.58 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.00 billion from $929.59 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $215.69 Mln. vs. $193.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.91 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $1.00 Bln vs. $929.59 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

