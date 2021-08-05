

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation or SMIC reported that its second-quarter revenue was $1.34 billion, an increase of 43.2% from $938.5 million in last year.



Revenue for the third quarter is expected to grow 2% to 4% sequentially, and gross margin is expected to range from 32% to 34%.



The company now raised its annual revenue growth target and gross margin target to be around 30% respectively. The adverse impact of advanced technology to the company's overall gross margin is expected to decrease to around 5 percentage points, due to depreciation and amortization allocated to more output.



