-Earnings: $44 million in Q2 vs. -$43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.39 in Q2 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83 million or $0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $491 million in Q2 vs. $457 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.34 Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 to $1.96



