

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $45.35 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $6.13 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $47.92 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $898.18 million from $925.01 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $47.92 Mln. vs. $67.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $898.18 Mln vs. $925.01 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.65



