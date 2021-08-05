

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $66.77 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $22.33 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.72 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.9% to $857.45 million from $608.35 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $78.72 Mln. vs. $39.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $857.45 Mln vs. $608.35 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $770 - $790 Mln



