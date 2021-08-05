

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):



-Earnings: -$15.50 million in Q2 vs. $10.56 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q2 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $152.12 million or $0.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.48 per share -Revenue: $713.83 million in Q2 vs. $687.59 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $2.73 - $2.79 Bln



