

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $128.16 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $101.51 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.36 million or $3.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $654.67 million from $525.82 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $129.36 Mln. vs. $98.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.25 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.91 -Revenue (Q2): $654.67 Mln vs. $525.82 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRIMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de