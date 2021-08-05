

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $185 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $276 million or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.4% to $1.13 billion from $0.63 billion last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $276 Mln. vs. $92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.87 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.50



