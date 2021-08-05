WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company's profit totaled $195.10 M, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $177.84 M, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $198.45M or $1.35 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $876.10M from $770.34 M last year.
Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $198.45M. vs. $193.29 M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $876.10M vs. $770.34 M last year.
