

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $195.10 M, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $177.84 M, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $198.45M or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $876.10M from $770.34 M last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $198.45M. vs. $193.29 M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $876.10M vs. $770.34 M last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RESMED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de