

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX):



-Earnings: $21.9 million in Q2 vs. -$7.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.17 per share -Revenue: $219.6 million in Q2 vs. $223.6 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.5 Bln



