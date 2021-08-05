

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $294 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $1.97 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q2): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.09 to $2.14 Full year EPS guidance: $8.88 to $8.98



