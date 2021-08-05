

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $403.76 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $311.37 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to $1.46 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $403.76 Mln. vs. $311.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



