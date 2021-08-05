

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $165 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $182 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $182 Mln. vs. $201 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.35



