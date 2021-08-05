

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):



-Earnings: -$19.65 million in Q2 vs. -$10.21 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$19.65 million or -$0.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.23 per share -Revenue: $149.43 million in Q2 vs. $113.34 million in the same period last year.



