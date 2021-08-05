

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $207 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $243 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.47 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $207 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.85



