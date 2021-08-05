

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $970 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $5.63 billion from $5.19 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $5.63 Bln vs. $5.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10 Full year revenue guidance: $15.2 - $15.4 Bln



