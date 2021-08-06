

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Friday release its statement on monetary policy, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Australia also will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in June, the index score was 57.8.



Japan will provide June figures for household spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year. That follows the 2.1 percent monthly decline and the 11.6 percent yearly spike in May.



Japan also will see preliminary June results for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings were 102.6 and 92.7, respectively.



South Korea will release June numbers for current account; in May, the current account surplus was $10.76 billion.



The Philippines will see June data for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production. In May, imports were up 47.7 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 29.8 percent for a trade deficit of $2.755 billion. Industrial production had skyrocketed 249.5 percent on year.



