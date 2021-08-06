

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $144 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $817 million from $763 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $817 Mln vs. $763 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.64



