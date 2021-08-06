

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE said that, on a preliminary basis, it expects consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2021 to be about 1.555 billion euros compared to 972 million euros reported last year.



Quarterly adjusted EBITDA is expected to be about 158 million euros compared to 154 million euros reported in the previous year.



Based on the company's strong growth performance year-to-date, driven by strong customer growth and continued high order rates, the company increased its full year 2021 revenue growth outlook on a constant currency basis to a range of 45% - 55% from the prior outlook of 35% - 45%.



Given the stronger than initially anticipated growth in 2021 and to be well prepared for 2022 and beyond, the company is accelerating the ramp-up of its production capacity and therefore planning higher than initially anticipated fulfilment expenses in 2021, primarily due to initially lower productivity and underutilization in new production sites.



As a result, the company now expects a full year 2021 AEBITDA margin for the HelloFresh Group between 8.25% and 10.25% compared to previously between 10% and 12%.



The company said it will publish its financial statements for the first six months and the second quarter of 2021 as scheduled on 10 August 2021.



