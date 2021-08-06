

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance and asset management company Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed 45.7 percent to 2.23 billion euros from last year's 1.53 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 5.22 euros, up 41 percent from 3.68 euros last year.



Total revenue grew 10.9 percent to 34.3 billion euros from last year's 30.9 billion euros. Internal revenue growth, which adjusts for currency and consolidation effects, amounted to 12.6 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it is confident about the second half of 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now expects operating profit to be in the upper half of the target range of 12 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de