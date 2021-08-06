

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said all key indicators have developed positively during the first half of 2021. This also led to an increase in the forecast for 2021 in terms of key financial figures. The company also decided to submit a new takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen in August 2021.



First-half profit to shareholders increased to 2.61 billion euros from 1.56 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.59 euros compared to 2.87 euros. Group FFO to shareholders increased to 734.2 million euros from 648.2 million euros. FFO per share was 1.33 euros compared to 1.25 euros. Adjusted EBITDA total rose by around 8% to 1.0 billion euros.



First-half total segment revenue improved 10 percent year-on-year to 2.31 billion euros.



For 2021, the company now projects: adjusted EBITDA to be between 2.055 billion euros and 2.105 billion euros, and FFO within the range of 1.465 billion euros and 1.515 billion euros.



