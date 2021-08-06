

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec SE (SBSG), a manufacturer of automated analyzer systems, Friday said its adjusted consolidated net profit for the first half rose by 83.1 percent to 28.5 million euros. While adjusted basic earnings per share grew by 81.5 percent to 2.36 euros, basic earnings per share increased by 105.9 percent to 2.08 euros.



On an adjusted basis, EBIT for the period grew more than 87 percent to 34.5 million euros, and EBIT margin improved by 670 base points to 22.1 percent from 15.4 percent.



For the first half, the Group's sales grew increased by 30.5 percent to 155.8 million euros, while it was up by 36.0 percent at constant currency. Sales for Systems rose by 43.8 percent, while sales for Service Parts and Consumables business were up 19.5 percent.



Looking ahead to 2021, the Group said it is confirming the recently raised guidance for 2021, still expecting constant-currency sales growth of at least 12.0 percent and adjusted EBIT margin of about 17.5 - 18.5 percent.



