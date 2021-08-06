

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. (HIK.L) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the first-half of 2021 was $248 million up from $212 million in the prior year.



Core profit attributable to shareholders grew to $223 million from $205 million in the previous year.



Revenue for the period grew to $1.22 billion from $1.13 billion last year, driven by a strong performance in Generics and Branded and the resilience of Injectables business.



In Injectables segment, the company continues to expect annual revenue growth in the mid-single digits, with core operating margin in the range of 37% to 38%.



In Generics segment, the company now expects annual revenue to be in the range of $810 million to $830 million and core operating margin to be in the range of 22% to 24%.



In Branded, the company continues to expect annual revenue to grow in the mid-single digits in constant currency.



