

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production decreased in June after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent month-on-month in June, after a 2.9 percent rise in May. In April, output had decreased 3.7 percent.



Production of machinery industry decreased the most by 16.3 percent monthly in June. Production of pharmaceutical declined by 11.3 percent.



The industrial turnover fell 3.4 month-on-month in June.



For the three months ended in June, industrial production fell 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de