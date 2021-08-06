

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. is planning to launch a new software later this year to analyze photos in iPads and iPhones for sexually explicit images of children. The new system will search for child sexual abuse material or CSAM on US customers' devices, and any findings will be reported to relevant authorities.



In its efforts to safeguard children, the company is also launching a feature that will analyze photos sent and received in the Messages app to or from children to see any explicit images. Features are also being added in its Siri digital voice assistant to intervene when users search for related abusive material.



The company previewed the three new features, which would be put into use later in 2021.



Before an image is stored in user's iCloud Photos account, the new system compares those images to a database of already known CSAM compiled by the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, which works with law enforcement agencies..



If a match is found, it will be assessed manually by the company, which will then take steps to disable a user's account and report the user to law enforcement.



Apple noted that the technology will also catch edited but similar versions of original images.



The company said that new versions of iOS and iPadOS, which will be released later this year, will have new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of CSAM online. It is also designed for user privacy, the company noted.



According to the tech giant, the system has an extremely high level of accuracy and has an error rate of less than one in 1 trillion chance per year of incorrectly flagging a given account.



Apple said the new technology offers significant privacy benefits compared to existing techniques.



