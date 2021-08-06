

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Friday amid worries the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will weigh on global economic growth.



Chinese authorities imposed travel restrictions in some cities after the country reported 124 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 5, its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in the current outbreak.



Thailand and Malaysia both reported record daily cases on Thursday, making researchers fearful for areas in developing nations that lack health care and vaccines.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,118 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



London Stock Exchange Group jumped more than 4 percent after it reported a 4.6 percent rise in revenue for the first half of 2021.



Hikma Pharma slumped 4.3 percent despite the company reporting higher first-half revenue and profits.



BPO company Capita rose over 1 percent after delivering half-year results in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de