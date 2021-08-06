

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ventas Inc. (VTR):



-Earnings: $86.39 million in Q2 vs. -$157.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.23 in Q2 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $275.16 million or $0.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.08 per share -Revenue: $359.61 million in Q2 vs. $369.17 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.74



