

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $0.60 to $0.80 per share from the prior forecast range of $0.46 to $0.71 per share.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



