

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production growth continued to moderate in June, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Industrial output expanded 11.1 percent in June from the last year, following May's 25 percent growth.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production growth eased to 11.2 percent from 27.9 percent annual growth logged in May.



Month-on-month, industrial production logged a decline of 1 percent, after rising 1.5 percent in May. This was the first decline since last January.



Among sub-sector, production of consumer goods was up 11.1 percent and that of intermediate goods advanced 19.1 percent. Capital goods production moved up 6.2 percent and energy output by 3.5 percent.



