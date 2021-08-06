

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):



-Earnings: $0.29 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.17 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.33 in Q2 vs. -$1.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $628 million or $0.76 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.04 billion in Q2 vs. $3.11 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.00



