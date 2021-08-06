

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):



-Earnings: -$14.11 million in Q2 vs. -$12.34 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.17 in Q2 vs. -$1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.08 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.68 per share -Revenue: $48.63 million in Q2 vs. $48.47 million in the same period last year.



