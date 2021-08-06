

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.14, last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



GAAP net loss was $26.3 million, compared to net income of $2.3 million, a year ago. GAAP loss per share was $0.09, compared to profit of $0.01.



Revenue increased to $336.6 million from $298.6 million, last year. Healthcare revenue rose 22% year-over-year due to cloud revenue strength. Analysts expected revenue of $333.53 million, for the quarter.



Shares of Nuance Communications were down 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.



