

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corp. is recalling about 155,000 units of True Living Sling Loungers for potential risk of amputation, laceration, and pinching hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.



The company has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.



The recall involves True Living Sling Loungers sold in 2019. The loungers have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric.



The recalled sling loungers were manufactured in China y Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd. and imported into the United States by Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General.



The sling loungers were sold at Dollar General stores across the U.S. from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOUNGERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de