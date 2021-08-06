

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market was unable to hold on to early gains on Friday, tailing into the red as the session progressed to finish modestly lower.



That snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 35 points or 0.4 percent.



It also defied most of the rest of the European bourses, which managed to finish the session with modest gains following better than expected U.S. employment data.



For the day, the SMI shed 23.52 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 12,176.30 after trading between 12,149.68 and 12,215.58.



Among the actives, Adecco spiked 2.08 percent, while Credit Suisse jumped 1.97 percent, The Swatch Group climbed 1.91 percent, UBS Group gained 1.65 percent, Swisscom tumbled 1.63 percent, Roche Holding dropped 1.37 percent, Swiss Re added 1.06 percent, Swiss Life rose 0.59 percent and Sika sank 0.89 percent.



The early lack of direction across Europe was dictated by nervousness over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant coronavirus and uncertainty about government policy in China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de