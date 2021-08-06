

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will now make it mandatory for warehouse and logistics workers to wear mask, starting from Monday. Employees would be required to wear mask even if they have been vaccinated, as the highly contagious delta variant rampages the U.S.



'In response to the concerning spread of new Covid-19 variants in the U.S. and guidance from public health authorities and our own medical experts, we are requiring face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status,' Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement, according to CNBC.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made it clear that the Delta variant is significantly stronger than the original virus and it can spread more rapidly and stay active in the hosts' body for a longer period of time, making it extremely deadly.



Meanwhile, on Thursday, the company pushed back the date its office workers will have to join until early January, four months later than it planned.



Amazon has not yet required employees to be vaccinated, unlike other tech giants such as Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Facebook Inc. (FB).



